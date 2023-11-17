Father of accused serial rapist victim says justice is unlikely

Warning: This content may be disturbing for some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (NewsNation) — Dallas Stoller’s father, Karl Stoller, joined NewsNation’s “Banfield” to discuss the release of Bowen Turner, an accused serial rapist.

Karl Stoller said it’s unlikely that he will ever get justice for his daughter, despite physical evidence of the alleged rape and an eyewitness.

“(Justice) not very likely at this point. It’s just probably not going to happen,” Karl Stoller said is his first national TV interview since Turner’s release. “I don’t see any indication that they are (going to reopen the case) in spite of the fact that there is good physical evidence. My daughter’s own statements recorded prior to her death when she was initially interviewed, and a couple of witnesses, and some possible videos that were taken at the party.”

Dallas Stoller was the second of Bowen Turner’s three alleged victims. She died from a self-inflicted injury in 2021 after alleged bullying following her coming forward with the rape allegations. The sexual assault charge against Turner was dismissed.

Turner was recently released from prison after serving 16 months for another rape. He is the son of an investigator for a local prosecutor, The Daily Beast reported.

Karl Stoller paid tribute to his daughter on social media the day Turner was released.

“I say I miss you all the time but really that just doesn’t quite cover it.”