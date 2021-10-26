MIAMI (NewsNation Now) — In a new letter to President Joe Biden, relatives of more than two dozen American hostages say he isn’t doing enough to save their loved ones.

The criticism comes as U.S. law enforcement work to negotiate the release of 16 American hostages in Haiti who were kidnapped this month by the 400 Mawozo gang. The group’s leader has threatened to kill them if their $1 million per hostage ransom demand is not met.

In the letter, the family members complained that the Biden administration seemed to be getting “bogged down in burdensome processes or policy debates that keep our loved ones from coming home and keep us uninformed of what you can and cannot do to help us.”

“We need to be shown that the promises of your administration to prioritize the return of our family members are not empty. Now is the time for action. Now we need you to bring our fellow Americans home,” the letter says.

The letter is signed by the families of 26 American hostages and people wrongfully detained all over the world from Venezuela to Afghanistan. For months, these families have waited for Biden and his administration to tell them their loved ones are coming home but that has yet to happen.

Some of the families have been waiting nearly 8 months to try to get their families released.