California Navy pilot returns home, meets his son for the first time

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE) — After nearly a year-long deployment, a group of U.S. Navy pilots based out of Naval Air Station Lemoore got their long-awaited homecoming Thursday.

Pilots exchanged hugs and kisses as they were greeted by their friends and family.

For Stephen Wash, it was the first time he got to meet his newborn son. When he left for deployment his wife Rebecca was pregnant with their son.

“He was born August 14th, our first kid, and yeah this is my first day meeting him,” said Stephen, holding his son.

Latest News

Stephen said it has been a long deployment and he’s happy to be reunited with his family.

“I think when he was gone that was all we knew but now I am so excited and relieved,” said Rebecca.

Their reunion was long overdue. Stephen said when times got tough, he looked forward to holding his son.

“It was really challenging to like stay focused out there because we had so much going on, we were in Iraq and Syria, but I think the command did a really good job helping us out,” said Stephen.

Now the couple said they will be focusing on being a new family.