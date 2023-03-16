(NewsNation) — As waves of atmospheric rivers slam California’s agricultural communities, climate concerns in the country’s most populous state have quickly shifted from drought to flooding.

New data shows almost two-thirds of the state is no longer in drought, but flooding remains a major problem for California farmers, and some are taking extreme measures to save their crops.

In a desperate move, one Central California farmer drove two pickup trucks into the floodwaters to plug a levee breach near the Tule River.

The loss of two trucks saved a far more valuable pistachio crop.

The area is not far from the major levee breach along the Pajaro River. The initial repairs for that levee have already been finished, but it will be weeks before residents can return.

The harsh weather has devastated local crops. Industry experts estimate at least one-fifth of strawberry crops may be lost.

In areas that have avoided flooding, the ground is too wet for planting. That reality will likely impact the nation’s tomato supply.

“It’s a multimonth process, just kind of getting things ready, so we have to start making sure 60 days before they actually go in the ground,” said Daniel Hartwig, a local tomato grower. “If folks can’t get into the fields, then obviously there’s still going to be a shortage again.”

The relentless storms have also prevented bees from pollinating almond trees, which could mean lower yields and higher prices.

The recent hailstorms have done damage as well.

“Hail can absolutely wipe out a field depending on which cloud you’re under,” explained Ryan Jacobsen, CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau. “For a lot of farmers, there have been some impacts already, but we do expect more impacts as these storms come in over the next few weeks.”

Additional storms could have more farmers taking drastic steps to protect their crops.

There have been multiple major flooding events linked to the Pajaro levee over the years. In 1963, the Army Corps of Engineers called the system inadequate, but maintenance and fixes have largely been bogged down in politics and bureaucracy for decades.

Other California crops impacted by flooding and wild weather include raspberries, grapes, lettuce and broccoli.

Even after things dry out, there are concerns about bacteria and soil contamination from all the storm water.