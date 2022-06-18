Canceled, delayed flights await US summer travelers

FILE – Travelers queue up at the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of Denver International Airport, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Denver. Airlines canceled more than 1,000 flights by midmorning Friday, June 17, as they try to recover from storms that raked the center and eastern parts of the country. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

(NewsNation) — U.S. airlines canceled flights for a third straight day on Saturday as they tried to recover from storms while accommodating growing crowds of summer vacationers.

By midday in the eastern U.S., airlines have canceled more than 2,280 flights and nearly 10,000 have been delayed, according to tracking service FlightAware.

Airports with the most cancellations included those in Charlotte, North Carolina, LaGuardia in New York City and Boston’s Logan International.

On Thursday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg held a virtual meeting with airline CEOs to go over steps the airlines are taking to operate smoothly over the July 4 holiday and the rest of the summer, and to improve accommodation of passengers who get stranded when flights are canceled.

So far in June, more than 2.2 million travelers a day on average have gone through security checkpoints at U.S. airports. That’s up 22% from a year ago although still down 13% from the same period before the pandemic.

