Capitol attack suspect Noah Green played football in VA, tried to change last name to Muhammad

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 02: Law enforcement investigate the scene after a vehicle charged a barricade at the U.S. Capitol on April 02, 2021 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Capitol was briefly locked down after a person reportedly rammed a vehicle into multiple Capitol Hill police officers. One officer was killed and one was wounded. The suspect who exited the vehicle with a knife was fatally shot. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (NewsNation Now) — Law enforcement identified the suspect who rammed two U.S. Capitol Police officers with a car on Friday, April 2 at a security checkpoint barricade as 25-year-old Noah Green.

Green, 25, was fatally wounded when at least one officer opened fire as he reportedly exited the vehicle wielding a knife and lunging at police. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Killed in the attack was 18-year U.S. Capitol Police force veteran William “Billy” Evans. A second officer was wounded, but is in stable condition and their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

NewsNation affiliate WXIN in Indianapolis uncovered that Green had filed a name change petition in Marion County Court in Dec. 2020. The records indicate Green sought to change his name from Noah Ricardo Green to Noah Zaeem Muhammad.

Noah Green (Photo courtesy: CNU 2018 football roster)

The hearing from that petition was scheduled for this Tuesday, but Green did not show up for that hearing. Because he missed the hearing and didn’t file for an extension, the court dismissed the matter and closed the case.

The address listed on the court documents is an Indianapolis address. Other records show Green also had ties to Virginia.

NewsNation affiliate WAVY reports officials from Christopher Newport University confirmed Green graduated from the university with a degree in finance in 2019, and had played football for the school.

Jim Hanchett, CNU chief communications officer said Green played football for the school for the fall 2017 and 2018 seasons. His bio on the 2018 football roster says Green’s hometown is Covington, Virginia. He went to Alleghany High School.

Investigators are digging into Green’s background and examining whether he had any mental health history as they work to find a motive. They were also working to obtain warrants to access his online accounts.

Authorities said Green did not appear to have been on police radar.

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report