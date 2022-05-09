Casey White, Vicky White in custody after nationwide manhunt

(NewsNation) — Escaped Alabama inmate Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White were captured in Indiana after an 11-day nationwide manhunt Monday, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton announced in a press conference.

Earlier on Monday, a truck believed to be connected to Casey and Vicky White was abandoned at a carwash in Evansville, Indiana. Surveillance footage from the carwash appeared to show Casey White next to the abandoned blue Ford-F150.

(U.S. Marshals Office)

U.S. Marshals tracked the pair to a hotel and the two fled, leading officials in a chase that ended in a rollover crash near the Evansville airport.

“This has ended a very long and stressful and challenging week and a half. It ended the way that we knew it would. They are in custody,” Singleton said.

Casey White, who was driving, surrendered to officials while Vicky White was injured and transported to a hospital, Singleton said.

“I hope she survives it. We don’t wish any ill will on Vicky, but she has some answers to give us.”

Casey White and Vicky White have been on the run since April 29 after escaping the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama. Officials followed the pair’s trail through three states — Alabama, Tennessee and finally Indiana where they were captured.

“We got a dangerous man off the street today. He is never going to see the light of day again. That’s a good thing for not just our community but that’s a good thing for this country,” Singleton said.

The pair will be transported back to Alabama for arraignment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for udpates.