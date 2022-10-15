Cheating scandals hit worlds of chess, fishing, beauty

BRAINERD, MN – JANUARY 26: A volunteer prepares to release a walleye caught at the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza fishing tournament on Gull Lake January 26, 2008 in Brainerd, Minnesota. All of the fish caught in the tournament are released back into the lake once they are weighed and recorded. The tournament, billed as the world’s largest ice fishing competition, attracted over 10,000 participants who competed for $150,000 in prizes. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Contestant 747 was voted the fattest bear of them all for the third time in a row in the Fat Bear Week competition at Alaska’s Katmai National Park, but organizers of the online contest say hundreds of spam votes almost ruined the contest. Thankfully, the so-called “ballot stuffing” was caught in time.

Which is more than can be said for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship.

Jacob Runyan, 42, and 35-year-old Chase Cominsky made it to first place in the fishing tournament before judges noticed the weights in their catch.

They’re now facing several charges, including cheating and attempted grand theft.

Meanwhile, in the world of chess, 19-year-old Hans Neimann was accused of cheating in a major competition last month. Some say Neimann used software that told him the best move. While Neimann has admitted to online cheating in the past, he says he did not cheat in the match that launched the investigation.

And producers of this year’s Miss USA competition were suspended as executives look into accusations the beauty pageant was rigged. R’Bonney Gabriel, a 28-year-old participant, was crowned earlier this month. But many contestants say she had an unfair advantage by working with pageant sponsors in the past and even knew one of the judges.