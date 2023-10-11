Check your tickets: Powerball numbers drawn for $1.76 billion jackpot

Addy Bink, Ashleigh Jackson

Updated:

(NEXSTAR) — Will you be the lucky winner to snap the Powerball jackpot losing streak? There’s only one way to know.

The winning numbers for the estimated $1.76 billion jackpot drawn Wednesday, Oct. 11, were: 24, 52, 40, 22, 64. The Powerball was 10, and the PowerPlay was 2X.

Wednesday marks the 36th drawing in this Powerball jackpot run, which began in July after a California ticket won a $1.08 billion prize that has yet to be claimed. The longest-ever Powerball jackpot losing streak is 41 draws, set in 2021 and 2022.

A winner following Wednesday’s drawing would not only break that streak but land a record-setting jackpot.

At its estimated $1.76 billion, this jackpot is the second-largest in Powerball and U.S. lottery history, coming in behind a $2.04 billion jackpot hit last November in California.

Here are the largest lottery prizes in the U.S.:

  1. $2.04 billion (Powerball): Nov. 7, 2022; California
  2. $1.76 billion (Est. Powerball): Oct. 11, 2023
  3. $1.602 billion (Mega Millions): Aug. 15, 2023; Florida
  4. $1.586 billion (Powerball): Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee
  5. $1.537 billion (Mega Millions): Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina
  6. $1.348 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 13, 2023; Maine
  7. $1.337 billion (Mega Millions): July 29, 2022; Illinois
  8. $1.08 billion (Powerball): July 19, 2023; California
  9. $1.05 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan 
  10. $768.4 million (Powerball): March 27, 2019; Wisconsin

Should the jackpot losing streak continue, the jackpot would have to grow by more than $310 million to become the largest-ever.

With the exception of California, the jackpot would also be the largest-ever won in any state.

Jackpot winners have two options to receive their prize: an annuitized payout of gradually increasing payments over 29 years or as a lump sum. The payouts can vary depending on the state as well.

You may want to think twice about taking the cash option, though.

Regardless of whether there is a jackpot winner, the next Powerball drawing will be held on Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. In addition to Saturdays, drawings are held every Monday and Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. ET. You have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the Powerball jackpot and a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning any Powerball prize. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

