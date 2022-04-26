Chick-fil-A bringing back ‘spicy’ breakfast sandwich after 6 years, but only at select locations

After taking it off the nationwide menu in 2016, Chick-fil-A is bringing back one of its old breakfast sandwiches. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Chick-fil-A just couldn’t quit you, Spicy Chicken Biscuit.

After taking it off the nationwide menu in 2016, Chick-fil-A is rekindling its fiery romance with the Spicy Chicken Biscuit breakfast sandwich, the chain recently confirmed.

The sandwich, consisting of a spice-infused breaded chicken breast on a buttermilk biscuit, was removed from the Chick-fil-A breakfast menu six years ago to “make way” for newer items — namely, the Egg White Grill and the Frosted Coffee, Chick-fil-A wrote on its website. Individual restaurants were allowed to keep Spicy Chicken Biscuit on the menu if they wanted, but most operators did away with the sandwich over the last six years.

“Ever since, passionate customers have been lamenting the loss of their favorite biscuit,” Chick-fil-A claimed.

As of this month, however, Chick-fil-A announced that the Spicy Chicken Biscuit has returned at more than 1,100 locations throughout the country. It’s still absent from the online breakfast menu, though.

A representative for Chick-fil-A directed customers to the Chick-fil-A app to check for local availability during breakfast.

In addition to Chick-fil-A’s breakfast announcement, the chain recently announced the addition of a new Cloudberry Sunjoy beverage, consisting of lemonade, iced tea, and “cloudberry and cherry blossom flavors.”