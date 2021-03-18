Child killed in ‘tragic’ Peloton treadmill accident

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — A child died after a “tragic accident’ involving Peloton equipment, the company’s CEO said Thursday.

“I recently learned about a tragic accident involving a child and the Tread+, resulting in, unthinkably, a death,” Peloton CEO and co-founder John Foley said. He continued, “While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved.”

In the note posted to Peloton’s website and emailed to customers, Foley cautioned while the products are designed with safety in mind, they “need your help” to keep you and your family members safe around in-home Peloton equipment.

In the interest of accident prevention, Foley recommended the following:

Keep children and pets away from Peloton exercise equipment at all times. Before you begin a workout, double check to make sure that the space around your Peloton exercise equipment is clear.

When you finish a workout on your Tread+, remove the safety key and store it out of reach of children and anyone else who should not be able to start the Tread+.

Foley said anyone with questions or concerns should reach out to their Member Support Team at 844-410-0141 or reply to the email.

According to Foley, no further information about the accidents will be released.