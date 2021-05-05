Cinco de Mayo deals: Margaritas, burritos and guacamole

IRVINE, CA – SEPTEMBER 12: Taco Bell’s 7-Layer Burrito is a popular vegetarian item and menu staple. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Taco Bell)

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Several restaurants are offering food freebies and discounts to get people into the Cinco de Mayo spirit.

Cinco de Mayo, one of the United States most misunderstood holidays, is celebrated on May 5.

Contrary to popular belief, it’s not Mexico’s Independence Day, which is celebrated September 16.

Cinco de Mayo commemorates the date of the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla.

The holiday is usually marked with parades and celebrations of Mexican culture. There’s also lots of Mexican food and margaritas.

Here’s where you can get some of those treats for a great deal:

Chipotle

Chipotle is offering customers a chance to win a buy-one get-one (BOGO) offer by playing a trivia game. The first 50,000 people who answer 10 Chipotle IQ questions correctly will get the deal each day this week. The company is also giving away five $500 gift cards to the last five fans who comment “last” on Chipotle’s Cinco De Mayo Instagram post before 5:55 p.m. ET.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven is offering 7Rewards members a $1 small slurpee drink deal. The drink comes with four free mini tacos.

Chili’s

Chili’s is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a $5 deal on five drinks, including the Presidente Margarita and Cheers to Patrón ‘Rita. The restaurant chain is has also created a scavenger hunt in five select cities for piñatas filled with a $500 gift card.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell is letting customers “Build Your Own Taco Cravings Box” for $5 and “Build Your Own Taco Party Box” for $15. The offer is available online only. The restaurant chain is also offer free delivery on orders $15+ to users who order through Uber Eats.

WaBa Grill

Waba Grill is offering free “half-cado” with any entrée purchase for the entire month of May.