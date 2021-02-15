Record low temperatures reported as Arctic air mass crosses US

A motorist drives past a rock wall covered with ice on Interstate 71 as snow begins to fall in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., February 15, 2021. (REUTERS/Bryan Woolston)

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Many communities across the U.S. are posting record low temperatures Monday a a winter storm pummels much of the country.

According to the National Weather Service, a coast-to-coast winter storm extending across the Great Plains and down into the Deep South could cause a cold snap unlike anything seen since 1905.

Forecasters said an Arctic air mass is spreading southwards, well beyond areas accustomed to freezing weather, with winter storm warnings posted for most of the Gulf Coast region, Oklahoma and Missouri.

By Monday afternoon, the NWS said record low temperatures have already been reported across the country. The weather station in Hibbing/Chisholm, Minnesota, saw a record low of -38 degrees, while lows were also reported from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, at -26 degrees, and Valentine, Nebraska, at -33 degrees, down to Dallas, Texas, at 7 degrees.

As the Arctic chill continues to grapple the Plains, numerous new record lows were established this morning. Many of these locations will experience even lower temperatures by Tuesday morning, with additional record lows expected. pic.twitter.com/w3QifTxQkU — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) February 15, 2021

Forecasters expect many of the locations that are recording new low temperatures Monday to experience even colder weather by Tuesday morning.

Across the Chicago area, dangerous wind chills in the -15 to -25-degree Fahrenheit range are forecast to continue Monday, NewsNation affiliate WGN reported. The city is warning residents that 8-12 inches of snow was expected through Tuesday.

In Dallas, the low could drop to just 1 degree Monday. The weather has prompted a power emergency in Texas, where rotating power outages were initiated by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. It’s left more than 2 million customers without electricity.

Lincoln County, Tennessee (Courtesy Linda Griner via NewsNation affiliate WKRN)

Sewanee, Tennessee (Courtesy Amber Matthews via NewsNation affiliate WKRN)

Brentwood, Tennessee (Courtesy of Holly Vickers via NewsNation affiliate WKRN)

Blackouts from Travis Heights and Riverside Drive in Austin, Texas. (Courtesy of Bino Cadena via NewsNation affiliate KXAN)

Sunrise at Lyndon B. Johnson in Texas. (Courtesy of Denise Eckert via NewsNation affiliate KXAN)

A snowy sunrise in Wimberley, Texas (Courtesy of Sherry Goth via NewsNation affiliate KXAN)

Snowy sunrise in Dripping Springs, Texas. (Courtesy of Crystal Faris via NewsNation affiliate KXAN)

View of snowy Cedar Park neighborhood in Texas. (Courtesy of Damon Biggins via NewsNation affiliate KXAN)

Now Texas power providers and the council that manages the power flow in the state are facing national criticism, as planned rolling blackouts in Austin have led to outages lasting for hours, NewsNation affiliate KXAN reported.

In Kansas, Gov. Laura Kelly declared a state of disaster as frigid temperatures and life-threatening wind chills grip the state.

Wind chills dropped as low as -30 Farenheit in some areas overnight Sunday and temperatures will struggle to be above zero, adding to nearly a week of extremely low temperatures in much of the state, the National Weather Service said.

The low temperatures put stress on utility and natural gas providers, which were asking customers to conserve energy during the cold snap. The emergency declaration allows for state resources and personnel to be used to help with response or recovery operations under certain circumstances.

Here's the #Winter #Storm Severity Index for #today, February 15. Major to extreme impacts are possible from southeast Texas to northern portions of Ohio, as a massive winter storm lifts from the Gulf Coast to the Ohio Valley. pic.twitter.com/q2H9jRVLE3 — National Weather Service (@NWS) February 15, 2021

Meanwhile, winter storm warnings blanketed most of Louisiana and Mississippi and extended into parts of Alabama, where forecasters warned of the possibility of ice storms in the northwest corner of the state, according to the National Weather Service.

Louisiana State Police said Monday morning on Facebook that they had investigated nearly 75 weather-related crashes in the previous 24 hours as a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain created treacherous conditions. As the weather continued to deteriorate across the state and with temperatures remaining at or below freezing, ice was accumulating on the roadways and troopers urged drivers to stay off the roads.

Slick conditions also plagued Mississippi, where the state Department of Transportation was reporting ice on roads and bridges throughout much of the state. The agency posted photos and video of snowy interstates on Facebook and urged people to stay home so crews can work to clear the roads.

The Associated Press, Reuters and NewsNation affiliates WGN, WKRN and KXAN contributed to this report.