Civil rights activist and lawyer Vernon Jordan dies at 85

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — U.S. civil rights leader Vernon Jordan, who was a close adviser to former President Bill Clinton, died Monday night, according to a statement from his daughter. He was 85.
Jordan’s daughter, Vickee Jordan Adams, released the statement Tuesday to CBS News.
“My father passed away last night around 10p surrounded by loved ones his wife and daughter by his side,” she said.
Jordan grew up in the segregated South, living in one of the first public housing projects specifically built for African Americans in Atlanta, Georgia. He went on to study at DePauw University in rural Greencastle, Indiana, where he was the only Black student in his class.
After graduating, Jordan earned a law degree from Howard University and returned to Atlanta to work for a civil rights attorney. Among his cases was one that integrated the University of Georgia and Jordan helped escort his two young Black clients past jeering protesters on their first day of class.
Jordan joined the nation’s leading civil rights organizations, the NAACP and the United Negro College Fund, before becoming head of the National Urban League in 1971.
While he never held an official role within the U.S. government, Jordan was a Washington insider who became a close friend, golfing buddy and adviser to former President Bill Clinton in the 1990s.
Jordan worked well into his 80s, going back and forth between the jobs at the Gump Akin international law and lobbying firm in Washington and the Lazard financial management firm in New York. Representatives for Gump Akin did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
