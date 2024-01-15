Cold weather may trigger respiratory and allergy issues

DENVER (KDVR) — With the cold weather, allergies are not something you think of this time of year, but health experts say that allergies and other issues can affect your lungs when it’s cold and dry out.

Your lungs are resilient by nature, even in cold air.

“By the time it gets deep into your lungs that air is humidified, it’s body temperature,” said Dr. David Beuther, a lung doctor at National Jewish Health.

It’s the upper airways in your throat and chest that get impacted by cold air.

“That can dry out the airway,” Beuther said. “It can also a rush of blood into the airways.”

This impacts your normal air intake in the cold which can lead to breathing problems.

“The cold air can trigger spasm of the airways,” Beuther said. “Tightness in the chest, shortness of breath, need to rest, need to use the inhaler.”

There’s a simple solution you can do to warm the air you’re breathing in and it could help keep your lungs healthy when it’s cold out.

“A simple face scarf or mask that covers your nose and throat can help with that warming of the air to help limit the kind of irritation that can occur in the lungs,” Beuther said.

Regarding allergies, typically a spring and fall issue, Beuther said when it’s cold outside, that might keep you inside more than you’re used to: a good reason to have your allergy meds handy.

“If you’re somebody that doesn’t spend a lot of time in your home and you’re out at work and you’re outdoors, but now you’re indoors and spending a lot of time with your cup of tea, your book and your cat and you’re allergic to your cat, your allergies can get worse,” Beuther said.

Viruses are another issue for folks staying inside more often when it’s cold outside.

Doctors say rising cases of RSV, the flu and COVID are usually due to folks staying around each other longer, indoors.