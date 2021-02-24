LIVE: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies as Congress considers USPS reforms

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and other USPS officials will testify before House lawmakers Wednesday as Congress considers reforms to manage the mail agency’s declining finances.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform will review measures to relieve USPS’ financial burdens, starting at 10 a.m. EST. Lawmakers will also consider how to increase transparency within the agency.

Americans across the country have experienced months of erratic and often delayed mail service. The issues have stretched on through the pandemic, and were exacerbated when postal workers were inundated with millions of mail-in ballots during the primary and general elections last year.

Coronavirus concerns have also increased reliance on online shopping, and delays grew sharply during the holidays. By Christmas, more than a third of First Class Mail was delivered late, according to the Associated Press.

DeJoy, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and took up the Postmaster General role last May, has made significant changes to the mail service. Citing costs, he reduced overtime and banned late and extra mail deliveries.

Last fall as the presidential election neared, hundreds of mail sorting machines and collection boxes were taken out of circulation. DeJoy denied involvement in the decision.

Despite the issues, the Postal Service successfully delivered more than 130 million ballots to and from voters during the general election.

President Joe Biden is facing pressure to improve the mail agency, and some critics have called for the diminishing of DeJoy’s influence. Biden could use appointments to reshape the USPS Board of Governors, which met this month for the first time since November’s election.

How the Biden administration plans to take action remains unclear.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.