Crimo’s parents ‘didn’t do anything wrong’: Attorney

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (NewsNation) — The attorney for the parents of Robert E Crimo III said they were “completely in the dark” about the potential for their son to commit the crimes of which he’s accused.

Crimo is the accused of the mass shooting on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago.

“They didn’t do anything wrong, they’re just as shocked by this turn of events as everyone else is,” said Greenberg, speaking Tuesday for the first time on NewsNation PRIME.

Greenberg said he’s known the Crimos for 30 years and that they’re a “wonderful family.” Greenberg said the father owned a local pantry and that he personally knew some of the victims of the shooting.

“It’s just a tragedy all the way around. Imagine waking up one day and knowing that your loved one goes to a parade and gets killed. Imagine waking up one day and knowing that your child may never get out of jail,” Greenberg said.