Crocs again giving thousands of free pairs to health care workers

(KTVX) — Crocs is once again thanking healthcare workers who battled on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

The shoe manufacturer announced this week, from May 10-14, health care workers can sign up on their website to receive a free pair of shoes. The company will give away 10,000 pairs of shoes a day.

In March 2020, Crocs launched its new program, “A Free Pair for Healthcare,” offering free Crocs to doctors, nurses, and other health care staff members.

“In 2020, Crocs donated over 860,000 free pairs of shoes to healthcare workers on the frontlines of COVID-19,” the company said on its website. “Now, just one year later, there’s no better way to say thank you than by doing it all over again.”

Just a few months ago, rapper Post Malone partnered with Crocs and Musicians on Call to donate thousands of pairs of shoes to caregivers and staff in 70 U.S. hospitals.

Crocs reports sales have soared within the last year.