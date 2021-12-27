Cruise ships facing disruption because of COVID-19 outbreaks

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Excursions on at least four cruise ships based out of Florida were canceled or turned away from ports this past week due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

A Carnival cruise ship from Florida was denied entry into Bonaire and Aruba on Thursday after a few people tested positive on the ship. Instead of making three stops, the ship made only one.

A Royal Caribbean Freedom ship was turned away from Aruba and Curaçao on Wednesday and Thursday after dozens of passengers also tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, a Holland America cruise line ship was returned to California after it was denied entry into Puerto Vallarta. Twenty-one crew members tested positive on that ship. Families who were expecting a relaxing holiday getaway say they were frustrated and given very few answers.

“We had our excursion all planned out, we were waiting for an hour,” one passenger said. “They kept saying we’re delayed and finally the captain said, we’re not getting off, the crew caught COVID.”

Holland America Line, like the other cruise companies, requires passengers and crew to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with some exceptions for children.

So far, cruise lines haven’t canceled future trips but are increasing their COVID-19 protocols. On top of testing negative and being vaccinated, cruise lines are requiring people to wear masks now.

Royal Caribbean says for the next two weeks they’re not allowing passengers to book new cruises so they can see what happens with the COVID-19 outbreak.