Date set for oral arguments in Dylann Roof appeal case

CHARLESTON, SC – JULY 16: Dylan Roof (C), the suspect in the mass shooting that left nine dead in a Charleston church last month, appears in court accompanied by assistant defensive attorney William Maguire July 18, 2015 in Charleston, South Carolina. The Associated Press, WCIV-TV and The Post and Courier of Charleston are challenging a judge’s order issued last week that prohibits the release of public records in the June 17 shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal church. (Photo by Grace Beahm-Pool/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A date has been set for remote oral arguments in the case of Dylann Roof, who was sentenced to death row for the slaying of nine members of Mother Emmanuel AME Church in 2015.

Roof was convicted of 33 felony counts, according to court documents.

On May 25, 2021, Roof’s attorneys will argue in front of the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in favor of overturning his sentencing and conviction. His appeal was filed in 2017.

The arguments will be remote, conducted via video conference.

On June 17, 2015, Roof entered Emanuel AME Church, a predominantly black church, during Bible Study and began shooting.

Authorities determined that the massacre was race-based, as Roof identified as a white supremacist.