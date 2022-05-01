DC authorities investigate rideshare kidnapping, robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the crime.

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Detectives in Washington, D.C,. are investigating a kidnapping and robbery involving what was believed to be a ride-share vehicle by victims.

At around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the Metropolitan Police Department says the victims got into what they believed to be a ride-share vehicle on Florida Avenue, Northwest.

During the ride, authorities say the suspects pulled a gun on the victims and locked them inside the white Dodge Charger. From there, the victims told police they were driven around and ordered to withdraw money from an ATM.

The victims complied with the suspects’ demands before the suspects drove away from the scene.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the crime.

Anyone with information on the kidnapping and robbery is asked to not take action, but instead call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.