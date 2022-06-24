Security measures tightened in DC after abortion ruling

Protesters for and against abortion rights demonstrate outside the Supreme Court on Friday, June 24, 2022 in anticipation of an opinion that could strike Roe v. Wade. (Greg Nash/The Hill)

(NewsNation) — The D.C. Metro Police Department announced it will have a heavy presence around the Supreme Court for the next several days in the wake of Friday’s controversial ruling that removed federal protections for abortion nationwide.

Attacks on groups from either side of the highly divisive issue have been ramping up in anticipation of the Supreme Court’s decision, especially since a draft of Friday’s opinion was leaked more than a month ago.

“The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) has initiated a full departmental activation through Tuesday, June 28th to support demonstration,” the department said in a joint statement with the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency.

Federal authorities are investigating a wave of attacks and fire-bombings on anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers across the country and a group called Jane’s Revenge which is claiming responsibility. U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-South Carolina) called for a Congressional investigation into the group in a letter penned Thursday.

Security for Supreme Court justices and their families was also increased after Congressional action following a recent threat against Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Some safeguards for abortion providers were already in place heading into Friday.

Fourteen states and D.C. prohibit certain actions aimed at abortion providers, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a women’s rights research non-profit. Of those, three states have established bubble zones that limit protesters’ physical access to a clinic entrance or driveway.