3 indicted in federal court for conspiracy to obstruct Congress during Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Three people associated with the Oath Keepers were indicted Wednesday in federal court in Washington, D.C. for conspiring to obstruct Congress during the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, among other charges, according to the United States Department of Justice.

The department characterized the Oath Keepers as a “paramilitary organization focused on recruitment of current and former military, law enforcement, and first responder personnel.”

Jessica Marie Watkins, 38, and Donovan Ray Crowl, 50, both of Champaign County, Ohio; and Thomas Caldwell, 65, of Clarke County, Virginia, were indicted on charges of conspiracy, obstructing an official proceeding, destruction of government property, and unlawful entry on restricted building or grounds.

Watkins and Crowl were arrested on Jan. 18; Caldwell was arrested on Jan. 19.

Watkins, Crowl, and Caldwell allegedly communicated with each another in advance of the Jan. 6, 2021, incursion on the U.S. Capitol and coordinated their attack.

Watkins, Crowl, and Caldwell are all affiliated with the Oath Keepers, while Watkins and Crowl are also members of the Ohio State Regular Militia. Watkins claimed to be a commanding officer within the Ohio State Regular Militia in a social media post, according to the Department of Justice.

In a social media post on Jan. 2, 2021, Caldwell said, “It begins for real Jan 5 and 6 on Washington D.C. when we mobilize in the streets. Let them try to certify some crud on capitol hill with a million or more patriots in the streets. This kettle is set to boil…”

The three documented their participation and whereabouts in or around the U.S. Capitol on social media, according to the criminal complaint.