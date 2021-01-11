‘A lovely, humble soul’: Family of US Capitol officer who died in riot

This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, of injuries sustained during the riot at the Capitol. A native of South River, N.J., Sicknick served in the New Jersey Air National Guard and went on to a law enforcement career, which his family said was his lifelong dream. He joined the Capitol Police in 2008. (United States Capitol Police via AP)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The family of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick released a statement Monday after the 42-year-old died due to injuries in last week’s Capitol riots.

Sicknick, an Iraq War veteran, had returned to his division office after the incident and collapsed, the statement said. He was taken to a local hospital where he died on Thursday.

He served in the New Jersey Air National Guard before joining the Capitol Police in 2008.

There really aren’t enough kind words in any language to describe how sweet Brian was. He was truly a lovely, humble soul. We are missing him terribly. He was sweet natured through and through. Everyone who met him adored him. He also loved his dachshunds dearly, spoiling them, and ensuring they got the best care possible. He loved his job with the U.S. Capitol Police, and was very passionate about it. He also had an incredible work ethic. He was very serious about showing up to work on time and refused to call out sick unless absolutely necessary. Our loss of Brian will leave a large hole in our hearts. The tremendous support we have received from the U.S. Capitol Police, the law enforcement community, and the community as a whole has been overwhelmingly warm and generous. We’re very grateful for everyone’s kindness during this difficult time. We will have no further statements and will not be granting media interviews. We ask that our family’s privacy be respected during this time Family of Officer Brian Sicknick

The death of Officer Sicknick will be jointly investigated by Washington D.C. Metro Police’s Homicide branch, the USCP and federaI agencies, according to the Capitol Police statement.