WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The White House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold the first series of hearings laying out its initial findings starting Thursday, a highly anticipated look at the evidence the panel has gathered over its 11-month investigation.

With the televised hearings, the seven Democrats and two Republicans on the panel, all appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, hope to grab the attention of the American public and drive home the sheer violence of that day in 2021, as some have attempted to downplay the attack.

The first panel is expected to set the tone for the test of the subsequent hearing. The committee will sort through the information it has collected into different hearing topics, from domestic extremism to security failures to what former President Donald Trump was doing in the White House that day as hundreds of his supporters pushed past police and forced their way into the Capitol.

The panel’s probe has so far been divided into a series of focus areas, including the efforts by Trump and his allies to cast doubt on the election and halt the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory; the financing and organizing of rallies in Washington that took place before the attack; security failures by Capitol Police and federal agencies; and the actions of the rioters themselves.

The public hearing, unlike other committee hearings, will be a mixture of traditional testimony as well as a multimedia presentation. More than 1,000 people have been interviewed by the panel, and only snippets of that testimony have been revealed to the public, mostly through court filings.

The committee is expected to show never-before-seen footage from British filmmaker Nick Quested, who recorded members of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group as they stormed the Capitol.

For the first time, testimony will be heard from Caroline Edwards, a U.S. Capitol Police officer injured in the attack.

“These hearings will lay out the facts in a way that’s informative, accessible and compelling, said Rep. Pete Aguilar, a committee member. “I hope that this can be a moment for the country to come together and rally around our shared values.”

Meanwhile, Republicans are pushing back on the hearings — some panning them as political theater.

“The American people see it for what it is and they understand the real issues that are impacting them every single day,” Rep. Jim Jordan.

Some have also called the committee partisan and argue that Democrats are focused on the wrong priorities.

“They are scrambling to change the headlines, praying that the nation will focus on their partisan witch hunt instead of our pocketbooks,” House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik of New York told reporters Wednesday.

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio said Democrats’ goal is “to end the Electoral College and their goal is to stop President Trump from running in 2024, plain and simple.”

Several Jan. 6 committee members of the committee have promised new and explosive information to arise from the public hearings, but it remains unclear what that will entail.

The hearings are expected to be exhaustive but not the final word from the committee. It plans to release subsequent reports on its findings, including recommendations on legislative reforms, ahead of the midterm elections.

The first of six hearings is set to begin at 8 p.m. EDT. It will take place in a large House office building in the U.S. Capitol complex.

NewsNation will stream the hearings live on this site and YouTube on Thursday starting at 8 p.m. Eastern. Leland Vittert will anchor special on-air coverage of the hearing from 8-10 p.m. Eastern.