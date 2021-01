CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — In the aftermath of last week’s deadly riot at the Capitol — and with the FBI warning of nationwide threats in the coming days — a new survey from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) found roughly 3 out of 4 Americans are concerned about violent extremism.

David Goldenberg, regional director of the ADL, joined NewsNation on Wednesday, Jan. 13 to discuss how extremist views contributed to the violence at the Capitol.

