Armed man threatened to shoot and kill DC Mayor, Pelosi in texts sent during and after Capitol siege

The sun rises over the US Capitol on December 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Federal officials charged a man with threatening to kill both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, according to court filings that include expletive-laden texts.

The documents allege that Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr. issued several threats of “concern” directed at Pelosi and Bowser in the days before and after the siege.

Editor’s Note: The following information may be disturbing for some readers.

Meredith drove to Washington with his truck and attached trailer for the rally and arrived late Jan. 6. It remains unclear where he traveled from — court documents indicate Meredith is from Colorado, while The Associated Press reports he lives in Georgia.

Meredith brought an assault rifle, a Glock firearm and more than 2,500 rounds of ammunition, according to court documents.

In a text sent two days before the siege on the U.S. Capitol, Meredith said “we’re gonna surround DC and slowly constrict.” In follow-up texts, court documents allege he “strategized” how to best “assault” Washington.

Federal documents allege that when Meredith received texts describing the scene at the Capitol he responded with “ready to remove several craniums from shoulders” and later “I’m so ready to f*** SOME TRAITORS UP.”

After arriving in D.C., Meredith sent a text saying, “I may wander over to the Mayor’ s office and put a 5.56 in her skull, f****** c***.”

Meredith seemed to be under the impression his phone was being monitored stating several times “I hope you’re reading this Mr. FBI agent, f*** U.”

The following day, he texted to a group of family and friends saying: “Thinking about heading over to Pelosi c**** speech and putting a bullet in her noggin on Live TV.”

He then wrote in another text he might hit her with his truck instead.

The court filing details more profane and threatening texts to Pelosi and Bowser, as well as threats of other violence.

Meredith also assaulted an individual on Jan. 7, allegedly head-butting a person, knocking them to the ground, and continuing the assault, according to the court filing. The document said Meredith has a self-admitted history of mental illness.

Meredith is charged with transmitting a threat, as well as felony counts for possession of firearms and ammunition.

Metro D.C. Police, who are partially responsible for Bowser’s security, declined to further discuss the court documents.

“I get threats a lot, I don’t know the number off the top,” said Bowser at a Wednesday situational briefing. “If MPD think its actionable, they will implement whatever measure necessary.”

The full court documents are below. The content in the documents may be disturbing for some readers.