(NewsNation) — The Jan. 6 insurrection hearings kicked off Thursday night with an estimated 20 million people watching witness testimonies, new evidence — including a never-before-seen 12-minute video of extremist groups leading the deadly siege — and interviews from President Trump’s inner circle.

Thursday marked the first of a series of hearings laying out the committee’s initial findings in a highly anticipated look at the evidence the panel has gathered over its 11-month investigation.

The hearings will continue Monday with new witnesses and evidence as the Jan. 6 committee attempts to tie the Capitol Riot to Trump.

On Friday, NewsNation’s Political Editor Chris Stirewalt revealed on “Morning in America” that he will be among those to testify during Monday’s Jan. 6 hearing. Stirewalt disclosed he was called to testify before the committee but was unable to comment on what his testimony would include, or why he was even called to testify.

“This is the first time in all of American history that we really threaten the concept of the peaceful transference of power,” Stirewalt said on NewsNation, “Our real hope is that this will teach us and help us to avoid these problems going forward.”

Stirewalt believes that every American, whether Republican or Democrat, should hope that by the time we get to the next presidential election, people are clear-eyed and sturdy-footed. He said it is possible for both parties to keep and maintain our constitutional system in place.

Before starting at NewsNation, Stirewalt was the digital political editor at Fox News, but was let go by the network in Jan. 2021. Stirewalt and his team correctly called Arizona for now-President Joe Biden early on election night in November 2020.

All major cable news networks, except Fox News, covered the Jan. 6 House committee’s first prime-time hearing Thursday night. Fox News did not air the hearing, and according to figures released Friday by the Nielsen Company, Fox News drew nearly 3 million viewers for the same two hours that other cable networks aired the hearing.

