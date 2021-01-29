Company jacket helped identify Ohio man charged with kicking, smashing US Capitol window

COLUMBUS (NewsNation Now) — A painter from Ohio accused of kicking in a window during the assault on the U.S. Capitol while wearing a jacket with his company’s name on the back appeared in court on Friday to face two felony charges.

Troy E. Faulker, 39, of Whitehall, was charged with destruction of government property and obstruction of an official proceeding along with two misdemeanor charges of entering a restricted building and violent entry or disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds.

According to documents filed in federal court for the Southern District of Ohio, a video of the mob storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 showed Faulkner smashing a shuttered window while wearing a jacket with “Faulkner Painting” on the back along with a phone number for the business.

The Whitehall Police Department sent a tip to the FBI on Jan. 11, after seeing a video of the incident. Police said they recognized Faulkner from prior interactions with officers.

According to the complaint:

“Moreover, on January 11, 2021, a Whitehall Ohio Police Department crime intelligence

analyst sent to the FBI a captured public Facebook exchange between FAULKNER and another

individual. An individual wrote, “Both sides are ignorant for fighting with eachother.”

FAULKNER replied, “[the individual] we weren’t fighting against antifa we’re fighting against

the government” and “We took it to there front door unlike the p****ass BLM.”

On January 13, investigators say Faulkner called the FBI to report what he had done.

A few days after the riot, Faulkner posted on Facebook that “we weren’t fighting against Antifa we were fighting against the government,” according to the complaint.

Faulkner did not say anything in his defense during a brief hearing on Friday in U.S. District Court in Columbus. A detention hearing for him was scheduled for Monday.

A message was left Friday with his court-appointed attorney.

Police say the window Faulkner is accused of breaking is valued at more than $1,000.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate WCMH contributed to this report.