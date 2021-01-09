Fallout for rioters and peaceful protesters, some lose their job

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — First came the insurrection, now the fallout.

Most of those who stormed the U.S. Capitol were not masked and were captured on camera.

Many posted the break-in on social media or identified themselves in interviews; some have been identified by internet sleuths, and now, they are facing backlash when it comes to their livelihoods. Yet others protesting non-violently outside also have lost their jobs.

Bradley Rukstales until this week was the President and CEO of Illinois-based tech company, Cogensia.

“Brad Rukstales, as an employee of Cogensia, was acting as an individual during his arrest, nothing related to Cogensia. We’re currently taking the situation seriously, and we’re working with our attorneys and we’re investigating it, and he’s currently on an indefinite leave of absence from the company.” Cogensia Statement

On Thursday night, Rukstales apologized and released a statement of his own:

“I offer my sincere apologies to the men and women of law enforcement for my indiscretion, and I deeply regret that my actions have brought embarrassment to my family, colleagues, friends and fellow countrymen. It was the single worst personal decision of my life; I have no excuse for my actions and wish that I could take them back.” Brad Ruckstales

He faces three federal charges stemming from the incident, including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

There are no charges yet against Chicago real estate agent Libby Andrews, who posted a selfie saying, “stormed the Capitol.”

Her employer, @properties fired her the next day. She now said she did nothing wrong and did not enter the Capitol.

“I’m a 56-year-old woman, petite. I was not there causing trouble. I was there to support my president.” Libby Andrews

A spokeswoman for @properties said the firm condemned those who ascended the Capitol steps for attempting “to threaten the country’s democratic process.”

Andrews’ actions and social media comments “were not consistent with our standards of conduct, and as a result the company made the decision to end its affiliation with her,” the spokeswoman said.

Another rioter worked at the company Navistar Direct Marketing. You can tell, by the work ID around his neck.

The company released a statement after the photo went viral.

“After a review of the photographic evidence the employee in question has been terminated for cause…

while we support all employee’s right to peaceful, lawful exercise of free speech, any employee demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others will no longer have an employment opportunity with Navistar Direct Marketing.” Navistar Direct Marketing

Then, there’s Derrick Evans. He was just elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates and was part of the mob entering the U.S. Capitol building. He’s been charged with entering a restricted area and facing calls to resign.

“Mr. Evans has been able to violate his oath of office, even before even taking a seat in our legislature. I think we have Republicans and Democrats that are going to come together and remove. Mr. Evans from office,” Del. Mike Pushkin, (D-Kanawha) said.

An occupational therapist who worked for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District resigned her position, NewsNation affiliate WJW-TV reports.

The Cleveland Teacher’s Union released a statement Friday condemning the violence at the Capitol.

We are aware of reports of a Cleveland educator who engaged in rioting in the Capitol. We take these allegations very seriously and if true, they must be held accountable. Cleveland Teacher’s Union

Karen Lavere who owns Balboa’s Cheesesteaks in the Chicago area was at the protest and said she’s now getting death threats.

She said she and her husband wanted to see history and stayed near the Washington Monument.

She told NewsNation affiliate WGN-TV in a message:

“I’m sorry for holding an American flag in America under an American monument in America. I’m sorry I held an American flag I didn’t know that makes me a terrorist. Just because a bunch of buffoons wanted to act like a bunch of idiots doesn’t mean all of us were doing that.” Karen Lavere

She said her restaurant shouldn’t suffer, she’s just trying to survive a pandemic and pay her employees.

Others who have been fired include a professor at Saint Vincent College in Pennsylvania, an insurance company lawyer in Texas and a lieutenant sheriff in Texas.

The FBI is asking the public for tips, information and videos that will help them identify people involved in the insurrection at the Capitol.

