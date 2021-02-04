FBI: 2 New Englanders arrested for roles in Capitol riot

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. Right-wing extremism has previously mostly played out in isolated pockets of America or in smaller cities. In contrast, the deadly attack by rioters on the U.S. Capitol targeted the very heart of government. It brought together members of disparate groups, creating the opportunity for extremists to establish links with each other. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

LEBANON, Maine (AP) — A Maine man and a Massachusetts man were arrested Thursday for their roles in the breaching of the U.S. Capitol, the FBI said.

Kyle Fitzsimons, 37, of Lebanon, Maine, was arrested in his hometown, and Brian P. McCreary, 33, of North Adams, Massachusetts, was arrested in nearby Springfield, the FBI announced.

Also today, special agents and officers assigned to #FBI Boston's Western Massachusetts Joint Terrorism Task Force have arrested without incident Brian P. McCreary, 33, of North Adams, Massachusetts for his alleged role in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol. — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) February 4, 2021

Authorities said Fitzsimons scuffled with police officers while trying to enter the Capitol, while McCreary entered the building and was captured in photos near a shirtless Arizona man with face paint and a hat with horns.

Both Fitzsimons and McCreary face charges of entering a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct; Fitzsimons is also charged with assaulting a federal officer, according to court documents. It was unclear Thursday whether either man had an attorney.

Fitzsimons fought with officers and launched himself into police holding shields in an unsuccessful attempt to get inside, according to court documents. He suffered a gash on his head that needed stitches.