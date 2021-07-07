FBI infiltrates domestic terror group posing as bible study

WASHINGTON (NewsNationNow) — The FBI says a Virginia man charged with participating in the Capitol riot belonged to a “militia-style” group that was posing as a bible study.

Fi Duong, the leader of the group, was indicted and arrested for his participation in the Jan.6 insurrection, but a 15-page indictment shows he planned to go further.

“This organization wasn’t just thinking about violence, ideating about it, complaining about political circumstances. They were taking direct actions,” said Phil Andrews, a retired FBI Agent.

According to the indictment, the group discussed plans to stockpile guns and Molotov cocktails, made surveillance runs around the U.S. Capitol complex and endorsed a plan for Virginia to secede from the United States.

Investigators say the group also allegedly discussed breaking other Capitol rioters out of jail.

Andrews says this case isn’t isolated and should serve as a wakeup call to law enforcement.

“This is the number one public safety threat facing America right now.” Andrews said.

The Department of Justice says law enforcement has arrested more than 530 rioters so far.

NewsNation has reached out to Duong’s lawyer for a comment but has not heard back.