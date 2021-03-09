FBI releases video of suspect who planted pipe bombs at DNC, RNC headquarters ahead of Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The FBI released new information Tuesday about the possible person they believe set two pipe bombs at the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters the night before the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

“The FBI is asking the public to watch the videos of this person – you may recognize their gait, body language, or mannerisms,” the bureau said in its announcement that it was making the video footage public.

The pipe bombs were placed between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on January 5 – one in an alley behind the RNC headquarters and another next to a park bench near the DNC headquarters.

According to the FBI, the pipe bombs were made using “1×8-inch threaded galvanized pipes, a kitchen timer and homemade black powder.”

In the new video, the person can be seen wearing a face mask, a grey hooded sweatshirt, and black and light grey Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a yellow logo. They used a backpack to transport each of the devices, the FBI said.

The suspect can be seen from multiple angles sitting on a park bench, walking down an alley near the RNC building and even walking past the Capitol Hill Club as a D.C. Metropolitan Police Department vehicle appears to drive past.

The pipe bombs caused the evacuation of two congressional buildings during the January 6 insurrection.

The FBI and ATF are offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the capture of the person or persons involved in placing the pipe bombs. If you have any information, contact the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.

The #FBI has released a video of the person who placed pipe bombs placed near Capitol Hill between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on January 5. If you recognize this person’s gait, body language, or mannerisms, submit a tip at https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD. Tips can remain anonymous. @FBIWFO pic.twitter.com/tCqM6ipVZz — FBI (@FBI) March 9, 2021