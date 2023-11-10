New Jersey man suspected in Jan.6 attack turns self in to police

(NewsNation) — A New Jersey man suspected in the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol who fled when federal agents came to his home has now surrendered to police, NewsNation local affiliate PIX11 reported.

According to PIX11, 47-year-old Gregory Yetman turned himself in to Monroe Township Police Friday morning.

A federal warrant was issued Nov. 6 for his arrest. Yetman is charged with: assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; and an act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

Before Yetman surrendered, NBC New York reported that a search for him had taken place near the Middlesex County town of Helmetta.

It started 8 a.m. Wednesday when law enforcement officers attempted to arrest Yetman at his house, Helmetta’s mayor, Christopher Slavicek, told the New York Times. Yetman then “went off into the woods.”

There had been a sense of heightened anxiety in and around Helmetta when the search for Yetman was happening, Slavicek said in the newspaper.

Yetman had previously been the subject of a USA TODAY investigation in March that revealed hundreds of people who were identified as being part of the Capitol Riot from photos and videos were not yet arrested. USA TODAY was able to identify some, including Yetman, who is suspected of picking up a can of pepper spray and firing it at protesters and police officers.

In an interview with USA TODAY earlier this year, Yetman, a military police sergeant in the New Jersey National Guard when the riot happened, admitted he was at the Capitol but maintained he did not commit a crime.

Approximately 1,200 people have been charged with Capitol riot-related federal crimes. Over 800 of them have pleaded guilty or been convicted by a jury or judge after a trial. More than 700 of them have been sentenced, with roughly two-thirds receiving terms of imprisonment ranging from three days to 22 years.

Those who know where Yetman might be are being asked to call FBI Newark at (973) 792-3000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.