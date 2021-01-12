Firefighter photographed in Capitol is charged

Members of the National Guard arrive to secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida firefighter who was photographed inside the Capitol during a riot by loyalists of President Donald Trump has been charged with disorderly conduct.

A charge of disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds was filed Tuesday in the District of Columbia against Andrew Williams.

Williams has been a firefighter with the Sanford Fire Department since 2016. He was placed on administrative leave from the fire agency last week pending an internal investigation. Sanford is located about 25 miles outside Orlando.

Fire department spokesperson Bianca Gillett said Tuesday that the agency was made aware of the arrest and that an update on his status with the fire department was expected later.

Vincent Citro, an attorney for Williams, didn’t respond to an email inquiry.