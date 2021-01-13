Former Texas mayoral candidate arrested in connection with Capitol occupation

MIDLAND, Texas (NewsNation Now) — Former Midland, Texas mayoral candidate Jenny Cudd has been arrested in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol last week.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed Cudd and another Midland resident, Eliel Rosa, were both taken into custody by the FBI Wednesday morning.

Cudd has been charged with a class A and B misdemeanor. She is set to have a virtual hearing with a magistrate judge in D.C. on Jan. 21. Cudd is currently released on a personal recognizance bond.

The Associated Press reports the number of people arrested in connection with the Capitol riots now exceeds 100. The findings resulted from a nationwide review of court records and announcements of arrests issued by law enforcement agencies, according to the AP.

Cudd, immediately following the protest, took to social media and claimed to have stormed the Capitol. However, she later backtracked from those previous claims.

“We did break down Nancy Pelosi’s office door and somebody stole her gavel and took a picture sitting in the chair flipping off the camera, and that was on Fox News,” Cudd said in the original video posting.

Cudd now says she did not storm the Capitol but walked through an open door and did not do anything violent. She went on to say that her original video was being taken out of context, according to a statement obtained by NewsNation affiliate KMID.

“I don’t regret anything that I did, because I know that I did not damage any property or hurt any people,” Cudd said in the statement.

NewsNation affiliate KMID contributed to this report.