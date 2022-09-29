Ginni Thomas appears before Jan. 6 committee

(NewsNation) — The Jan. 6 congressional committee interviewed conservative activist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, in a voluntary interview Thursday.

Ginni Thomas’ appearance on Capitol Hill was confirmed by two people familiar with the committee’s work who were not authorized to discuss it publicly.

She did not answer questions when she arrived for the interview or later when she briefly left for a break. But Thomas did tell reporters she was looking forward to answering questions from the members of the committee.

Ginni Thomas reportedly talked with John Eastman, the lawyer behind a memo laying out how then-Vice President Mike Pence could help keep former President Donald Trump in power.

Her text messages came to light in reports that allegedly showed her pushing former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on ways to overturn the 2020 election results.

The testimony from Ginni Thomas was one of the remaining items for the panel as it approaches the completion of its work. The panel has already interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses and shown some of that video testimony in its eight hearings over the summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.