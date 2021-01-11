Homeland Security, Secret Service to step up inauguration security early

An American flag flies at half-staff in remembrance of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick above the Capitol Building in Washington, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Sicknick died from injuries sustained as President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The Secret Service will begin a National Special Security Event early for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

This comes after a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol and the FBI warning of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington in the days leading up to Biden’s inauguration.

The special designation for increased security was scheduled to go into effect on Jan. 19, but will now go into effect on Wednesday, the day the U.S. House of Representatives is scheduled to consider a second impeachment against President Donald Trump.

The decision was announced Monday afternoon by Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf.