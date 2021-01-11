Homeland Security, Secret Service to step up inauguration security early

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The Secret Service will begin a National Special Security Event early for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
This comes after a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol and the FBI warning of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington in the days leading up to Biden’s inauguration.
The special designation for increased security was scheduled to go into effect on Jan. 19, but will now go into effect on Wednesday, the day the U.S. House of Representatives is scheduled to consider a second impeachment against President Donald Trump.
The decision was announced Monday afternoon by Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf.
“In light of events of the past week and the evolving security landscape leading up to the inauguration and at the recommendation of Secret Service Director James Murray, I have instructed the U.S. Secret Service to begin the National Special Security Event operations for the 2021 Inauguration effective Wednesday, January 13th instead of January 19th. Our federal, state, and local partners will continue to coordinate their plans and position resources for this important event.”Acting Secretary of Homeland Security