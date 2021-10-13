WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs will hold a hearing Wednesday to investigate the targeted recruitment of veterans by extremist groups.

The Pentagon as well as Congress has launched a review — digging into how extremist groups are targeting Americans who served their country but are now facing charges for fighting against it.

The Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is tied closely to this conversation. Overall, a small percentage of all service members and veterans are involved, but the recent sharp surge in numbers is alarming. They mainly reflect veterans arrested following the insurrection.

According to data from the University of Maryland, authorities have connected nearly 80 people with military backgrounds to extremism this year. It compares to around 30 people in 2020 and less than 10 in 2019.

The goal of Wednesday’s hearing, led by Democratic Chairman Rep. Mark Takano, is to investigate the problem and propose solutions to support veterans.

Experts say domestic extremist groups that played a role in the insurrection, like the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys and others, target veterans for their tactical experience and leadership abilities.

In April, the U.S. Department of Defense announced a workgroup to study extremism. They’re updating training and have screenings for either current or past links to extremism among service members.

“The reality is there absolutely is a problem with extremism within the military and within the veteran community, because there’s a problem with extremism within the United States of America, and any group that you have within the U.S. is going to exist within the military and veterans,” said Jeremy Butler, CEO of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, who’s expected to testify in this morning hearing.

The vast majority of veterans arrested in connection with extremism were not on active duty.