FILE: Ivanka Trump listens during an event to highlight the Department of Justice grants to combat human trafficking, in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on August 4, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(NewsNation Now) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol sent a letter to Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump, Thursday seeking her cooperation with its inquiry.

Ivanka Trump, at the time of the attack, was a senior White House advisor who was said to have “direct contact with the former President at key moments on Jan. 6,” Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson said in a letter.

The committee is asking Ms. Trump to “voluntarily interview” with the committee and share information regarding her father’s actions and state of mind during the time of the attack.

“The Committee would like to discuss any other conversations you may have witnessed or participated in regarding the President’s plan to obstruct or impede the counting of electoral votes,” wrote Thompson.

The letter is the latest effort the committee has made to obtain information about the events leading up to the Capitol riot. On Thursday, the Supreme Court allowed the release of presidential documents regarding the insurrection. The documents include presidential diaries, visitor logs, speech drafts and handwritten notes dealing with Jan. 6 from the files of former chief of staff Mark Meadows.

The former president has blasted the committee’s probe as a partisan effort, and has sought to block other aides’ testimony and White House documents from reaching the panel.