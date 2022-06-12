(NewsNation) — The second public, televised hearing of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is set for Monday, June 13th, at 10 a.m. ET.

The next round of hearings won’t take place in prime time like the debut on Thursday, but lawmakers will go into greater detail about specific aspects of the insurrection.

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the Republican vice chair of the committee, said lawmakers will present evidence Monday showing that Trump “engaged in a massive effort to spread false and fraudulent information” that the election had been stolen — even though advisers and allies told him repeatedly he had lost.

New witnesses and evidence are expected as the Jan. 6 committee attempts to tie the Capitol Riot to former President Donald Trump.

NewsNation’s Political Editor Chris Stirewalt revealed on “Morning in America” that he will be among those to testify during Monday’s Jan. 6 hearing. Stirewalt disclosed he was called to testify before the committee but was unable to comment on what his testimony would include, or why he was even called to testify.

NewsNation will stream the Jan. 6 hearing in a video player at the top of the page. Hear from Chris Stirewalt after his testimony only on NewsNation.

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday the upcoming hearings will focus on Trump’s “dereliction of duty” and his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

“We’ve pieced together a very comprehensive tick-tock timeline of what he did,” she said.

Monday’s hearing takes place just days after the first in a series of hearings Thursday, laying out the committee’s initial findings gathered over an 11-month investigation.

Thursday’s hearing lasted approximately 90 minutes and was watched by roughly 20 million people across the six major American broadcast and cable networks that aired the program.

The committee promised new information, though it doled out few bombshells in its first showcase.

During the primetime hearing, Americans watched footage of violent rioters infiltrating the country’s symbol of democracy and heard testimony from a Capitol Police officer knocked unconscious and a filmmaker documenting the group who first breached Capitol security that day.

The Jan. 6 hearings have been decried as “political theater” by the GOP, and while there are some strong allegations being made by some of those testifying, the question in many viewers’ minds is whether or not any actual charges could come out of the proceedings.

The Associated Press and the Hill contributed to this report.