(NewsNation Now) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has issued supboenas to 10 former Trump administration officials, including former senior adviser Stephen Miller and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.
The other eight subpoenas were issued to:
- Trump assistants Nicholas Luna, Cassidy Hutchinson and Molly Michael
- Deputy Chief of Staff Christopher Liddell
- White House Personnel Director John McEntee
- Keith Kellogg, Vice President Mike Pence’s national security adviser
- Kenneth Klukowski, former senior counsel to then-Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark
- Benjamin Williamson, former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ assistant
That makes 16 subpoenas issued this week. On Monday, they were served to former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, four Trump campaign advisers and a consultant.
It comes after another Trump official, Steve Bannon, was held in contempt of Congress for ignoring his subpoena and failing to cooperate.
Trump has encouraged his team to buck the subpoena as he challenged the Biden administration in court. Biden has decided to turn over Trump-era documents that could have been shielded under executive privilege. Trump argued Biden is exposing them for political gain.
Trump has claimed he still has executive privilege, but the former president can only petition the courts to overturn the current president’s decision.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Latest News
- Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Miller, McEnany, other Trump officials
- Two recounts appear likely in tight Virginia House races
- Pfizer asks FDA to OK COVID-19 booster shots for all adults
- Migrant caravan organizer says group headed to US border
- A hand signal popularized on TikTok helped save an abducted teen: Here’s what it looks like