Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Miller, McEnany, other Trump officials

(NewsNation Now) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has issued supboenas to 10 former Trump administration officials, including former senior adviser Stephen Miller and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

The other eight subpoenas were issued to:

Trump assistants Nicholas Luna, Cassidy Hutchinson and Molly Michael

Deputy Chief of Staff Christopher Liddell

White House Personnel Director John McEntee

Keith Kellogg, Vice President Mike Pence’s national security adviser

Kenneth Klukowski, former senior counsel to then-Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark

Benjamin Williamson, former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ assistant

That makes 16 subpoenas issued this week. On Monday, they were served to former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, four Trump campaign advisers and a consultant.

It comes after another Trump official, Steve Bannon, was held in contempt of Congress for ignoring his subpoena and failing to cooperate.

Trump has encouraged his team to buck the subpoena as he challenged the Biden administration in court. Biden has decided to turn over Trump-era documents that could have been shielded under executive privilege. Trump argued Biden is exposing them for political gain.

Trump has claimed he still has executive privilege, but the former president can only petition the courts to overturn the current president’s decision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.