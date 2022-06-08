Television crews and technicians prepare the Cannon Caucus Room for Thursday night’s hearing by the House select committee investigating the attack of Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(NewsNation) — The investigation is over, and the Jan. 6 hearings start Thursday.

The Jan. 6 committee members see these hearings as their best opportunity to really lay out the case they’ve been building over the last 11 months. The committee’s goal is to remind the public what happening during those moments at the Capitol, and to explain why and how it happened.

The committee, comprised of seven Democrats and two Republicans, plans to lay out several areas of information it has gathered throughout its investigation.

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will open a series of hearings focusing on far-right extremists who broke into the building, with testimony from a documentary filmmaker who recorded the riot and a Capitol Police officer who was one of the first people injured in the attack.

The panel announced Tuesday that the witnesses at Thursday night’s prime-time hearing will be British filmmaker Nick Quested, who recorded members of the far-right Proud Boys as they stormed the building, and Caroline Edwards, a U.S. Capitol Police officer who was seriously injured as the rioters, including members of the Proud Boys, shoved past police officers and forced their way into the Capitol. Edwards sustained a traumatic brain injury battling rioters.

The committee members think that over the 11-month investigation — and over 1,000 interviews — they’ve uncovered serious efforts to undermine the legitimacy of the 2020 election and attempt to override the will of American voters.

These upcoming hearings are meant to carefully lay out their case.

Several members of the committee have promised new and explosive information to arise from the public hearings, but it remains unclear what that will entail.

Expect over the course of six nights: a very choreographed delivery, a combination of new videos, in person testimony and potentially bombshell text messages between members of Congress. The new evidence could possibly expose high-profile GOP figures and those in the Trump White House in 2020.

The panel’s probe has so far been divided into a series of focus areas, including the efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to cast doubt on the election and halt the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory, the financing and organizing of rallies in Washington that took place before the attack, security failures by Capitol Police and federal agencies and the actions of the rioters themselves.

Interview videos will be on display, including interviews with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

Sources told NewsNation the committee thinks it has substantial evidence for the trial. But, the members’ biggest challenge is how to make Americans care, and how to make an impactful impression on those who watch.

The committee is actually working with a former TV news executive in choreographing its delivery during these hearings, partly why some are calling it a “made for TV” moment.

Several major networks and cable news programs are expected to carry the first hearing live in its prime-time slot. The committee is also expected to live-stream it on C-SPAN and on its YouTube page.

The hearings are expected to be exhaustive but not the final word from the committee. It plans to release subsequent reports on its findings, including recommendations on legislative reforms, ahead of the midterm elections.

FILE – Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., center, stands with other Republicans, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, far left, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, bottom left, and Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz.,top center, in the House chamber on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, as Capitol Police alert members to the breach of the Capitol. Members opened emergency escape hoods as they were instructed to prepare to evacuate. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

FILE – Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., vice chair of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, joined at left by Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., testifies before the House Rules Committee seeking contempt of Congress charges against former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in response to their refusal to comply with subpoenas, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

FILE – Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Over months, the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection has issued more than 100 subpoenas, done more than 1,000 interviews and probed more than 100,000 documents to get to the bottom of the attack that day in 2021 by supporters of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

