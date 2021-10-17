Jan. 6 panel meeting Tuesday for Steve Bannon contempt vote

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — A select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot could soon take a vote to lock up former President Trump staffer Steve Bannon for failure to help in their investigation.

“He just simply blew us off,” said Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-CA. “You can’t do that.”

Lofgren says Congress has the legal right to issue subpoenas to help in their investigation.

On Tuesday, the committee will vote on a criminal contempt referral for Bannon. If passed, it then goes before the full House for a vote.

“Don’t think that you’re going to be able to walk away and we’re going to forget about you. We’re not,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said to other witnesses who refuse to comply.

Kinzinger, who spoke on CNN, doesn’t rule out that the committee could call former President Trump in for questioning.

“That’s not necessarily something we want to do upfront, but if he has information we need, we certainly will,” Kinzinger said.

Trump claims the information the committee wants is protected by executive privilege, but President Joe Biden isn’t blocking the subpoenas.

“I hope that the committee goes after them and holds them accountable,” Biden said.