Jan. 6 panel to zero in on Trump ‘centrality’ during hearing

(NewsNation) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will reveal new details in its in probe Thursday during what is expected to be its final hearing before the November midterm elections.

The hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. will focus on Secret Service records as well as former President Donald Trump’s “centrality” to the efforts to overturn the election that day, according to committee aides. No witnesses will testify, but the panel will show photos and videos of their findings.

The committee last met in July and postponed a hearing that was scheduled for late September due to Hurricane Ian. Most recently, the panel interviewed Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Investigators sought testimony from Ginni Thomas after text messages revealed communications between her and former White House officials about efforts to overturn the 2020 election. She spoke with former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as well as Trump attorney John Eastman.

Committee aides previewing Thursday’s hearing said they have “nothing to share” regarding Thomas’ deposition. The legislators are expected, however, to revisit the state-level pressure campaigns that were pursued by Trump and other White House officials.

The testimony from Ginni Thomas was one of the remaining items for the panel as it approaches the completion of its work. The panel has already interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses and shown some of that video testimony in its eight hearings over the summer.

Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee’s chairman, previously told reporters that Thursday’s hearing would touch on recent revelations about Save America PAC, Trump’s chief fundraising vehicle. It is facing legal scrutiny after the Justice Department issued a round of grand jury subpoenas that sought information about the political action committee’s fundraising practices.

The hearing will take a broad look at the entire timeline from before the election to after Jan. 6, according to committee aides. There will also be a “discussion of ongoing threats” to democracy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.