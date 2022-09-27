From left, Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first public hearing to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Jabin Botsford//The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

(NewsNation) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots will hold what will likely be its last public hearing on Wednesday.

The panel initially went public with its 11-month investigation into former President Donald Trump’s connection to the events of Jan. 6, 2021 in June. They haven’t had any hearings since July.

Exact topics for Wednesday’s meeting still remain unknown, but based on past hearings, people can expect to see new video coming out of the riots, as well as new video clips of testimony from key witnesses.

In recent interviews, members said the hearing will be more “sweeping” than others.

Axios reported that Committee Chair Bennie Thompson said the panel has “substantial footage of what occurred … (and) significant witness testimony that we haven’t used in other hearings.”

There are still some decisions that have yet to be made, however: for instance, the committee has not yet settled on whether to enforce subpoenas issued to Republican members of Congress who have refused to cooperate with the inquiry, The New York Times reports. In addition, the committee still has to decide whether to issue subpoenas to Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Wednesday’s hearing begins at 1 p.m. ET inside the Capitol.