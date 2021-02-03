Judge orders jail to provide organic food to ‘QAnon Shaman’

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — The “Qanon Shaman” will be allowed to eat organic food while in jail. A federal judge ordered Wednesday jail officials to provide organic meals to the man charged in connection with the Capitol riots.
This comes after Clayton attorney Al Watkins filed an emergency motion saying his client, ‘QAnon Shaman’, was wasting away because he wasn’t provided organic meals.
Lawyers for the District of Columbia jail where the ‘QAnon Shaman’, whose legal name is Jacob Chansley, is being held said they could find no requirement for organic food in Shamanism, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch,
The court motion Watkins filed stated the defendant’s faith as a Shaman means eating non-organic food, which contains unnatural chemicals, would act as an ‘object intrusion’ onto his body and cause serious illness if he were to eat it.
The court document also says the defendant has lost more than 20 pounds in the last week.
The Post-Dispatch says a U.S. District Judge said he would defer to an earlier decision by federal prison officials to provide organic food to Chansley.
You can read the entire court document below.