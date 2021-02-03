Judge orders jail to provide organic food to ‘QAnon Shaman’

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: A protester screams “Freedom” inside the Senate chamber after the U.S. Capitol was breached by a mob during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. Pro-Trump protesters entered the U.S. Capitol building during demonstrations in the nation’s capital. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — The “Qanon Shaman” will be allowed to eat organic food while in jail. A federal judge ordered Wednesday jail officials to provide organic meals to the man charged in connection with the Capitol riots.

This comes after Clayton attorney Al Watkins filed an emergency motion saying his client, ‘QAnon Shaman’, was wasting away because he wasn’t provided organic meals.

Lawyers for the District of Columbia jail where the ‘QAnon Shaman’, whose legal name is Jacob Chansley, is being held said they could find no requirement for organic food in Shamanism, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch,

The court motion Watkins filed stated the defendant’s faith as a Shaman means eating non-organic food, which contains unnatural chemicals, would act as an ‘object intrusion’ onto his body and cause serious illness if he were to eat it.

The court document also says the defendant has lost more than 20 pounds in the last week.

The Post-Dispatch says a U.S. District Judge said he would defer to an earlier decision by federal prison officials to provide organic food to Chansley.

