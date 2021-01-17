LIST: Here’s what statehouses, U.S. Capitol are doing to brace for potentially violent week

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Fencing, boarded-up windows and lines of police and National Guard troops have transformed statehouse grounds and the U.S. Capitol ahead of potentially violent demonstrations over the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

The stepped-up security Sunday comes after FBI warnings of potential armed protests at all 50 state capitols and in Washington, D.C. The safeguards will remain in place leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

The stepped-up security measures were intended to safeguard seats of government from the type of violence that occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, when a mob supporting President Donald Trump swarmed the building while Congress was certifying the Electoral College vote.

Security in Washington, D.C., has intensified ahead of the inauguration. Anti-scale fencing surrounds the U.S. Capitol, the National Mall is closed to the general public, and the District of Columbia’s mayor asked people not to visit.

At least 25,000 National Guard troops from around the country were due in the city earlier in the week. On Sunday, National Guard troops who have already arrived were stationed outside the Capitol with officers from the Customs and Border Protection as well as other federal police.

In the states, some authorities said they had no specific indication that demonstrations would occur, much less turn violent. Yet many state officials vowed to be prepared, just in case. They said they did not want a repeat of the mob’s assault on the Capitol, which left a Capitol Police officer and four others dead.

More than a third of governors called out the National Guard to help protect their state capitols and aid local law enforcement officers. Several governors issued states of emergency, and others closed their capitols to the public until after Biden’s inauguration day.

Some states were expecting protests ahead of Inauguration Day. In Michigan, a flyer was circulating online saying a protest was scheduled to take place Sunday at the state capitol and demonstrators are encouraged to come armed.

“If you are going to come down to the Capitol and demonstrate peacefully, then we will provide that safe space for you,” said Col. Joe Gasper, the head of Michigan State Police.. “If you are coming to the Capitol to engage in some nefarious activity, then we are also very well prepared to address that.”

Here are some of the precautions being taken by states as of Sunday morning:

California — activated the National Guard

Delaware — issued an executive order surrounding inauguration activities in the state and D.C.

Florida — Tallahassee's Mayor has asked for the deployment of the National Guard

Illinois — National Guard has been activated to protect state capitol

Indiana — The State Complex will be closed beginning Tuesday, National Guard deployed to D.C.

Kentucky — increased security at the Capitol including the National Guard

Maryland — declared a state of emergency

Michigan — activated the National Guard

Minnesota — activated the National Guard

Nevada — directed the National Guard to assemble a quick response team

New Mexico — declared state of emergency Saturday

North Carolina — activated the National Guard in the state and to help D.C.

Ohio — activated National Guard to protect state capitol

Oregon — activated National Guard to protect state capitol

Pennsylvania — activated National Guard to protect state and D.C.

Texas — state capitol is closed beginning Saturday

Virginia — deployed National Guard to help in D.C.

Even before the violence at the U.S. Capitol, some statehouses had been the target of vandals and angry protesters during the past year.

Last spring, armed protesters entered the Michigan Capitol to object to coronavirus-related lockdowns and were confronted by police. People angered over the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes, vandalized capitols in several states, including Colorado, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin.

And just last month, crowds in Oregon forced their way into the state Capitol in Salem to protest its closure to the public during a special legislative session on coronavirus measures.

Members of the Washington National Guard stand at a sundial near the Legislative Building, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Governors in some states have called out the National Guard, declared states of emergency and closed their capitols over concerns about potentially violent protests. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

A Georgia State Patrol trooper stands guard outside the Georgia Capitol Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Atlanta. With the FBI warning of potential violence at all state capitols Sunday, Jan. 17, the ornate halls of government and symbols of democracy looked more like heavily guarded U.S. embassies in war-torn countries. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Two layers of security fencing is shown encircling the Arizona Capitol Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Phoenix. With the FBI warning of potential violence at all state capitols Sunday, Jan. 17, the ornate halls of government and symbols of democracy looked more like heavily guarded U.S. embassies in war-torn countries. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

With the U.S. Capitol in the background, a lock on anti-scaling security fencing is seen on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Washington as security is increased ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

A barrier is guarded on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Washington as security is increased ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)