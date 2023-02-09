Reports: Pence subpoenaed by special counsel investigating Trump

Vice President Mike Pence is seen as President Trump addresses reporters after the Senate Republican policy luncheon on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 where the administration discussed the administration’s response to the coronavirus.

(NewsNation) — Former Vice President Mike Pence was allegedly subpoenaed by a special counsel leading investigations into former President Donald Trump, according to multiple reports.

The investigations into Trump and his former allies revolve around his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, sources told the Associated Press. The subpoena to Pence as part of the investigation by special counsel Jack Smith was served in recent days, according to a person who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity Thursday to discuss a sensitive issue.

The extraordinary scenario of a former vice president potentially testifying against his former boss in a criminal investigation comes as Pence considers launching a 2024 presidential bid against Trump. The two have been estranged since a mob of Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, while Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s election victory.

NewsNation is working to independently confirm these reports. The office of the special counsel declinto comment.

