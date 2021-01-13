Missouri House Democrats urge Hawley to resign; senator responds

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 05: Sen. Josh Hawley, (R-MO), speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on “Oversight of the Crossfire Hurricane Investigation” on Capitol Hill on August 5, 2020 in Washington, DC. Crossfire Hurricane was an FBI counterintelligence investigation relating to contacts between Russian officials and associates of Donald Trump. (Photo by Carolyn Kaster-Pool/Getty Images)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (NewsNation Now) — Republican Sen. Josh Hawley faced more calls for his resignation Tuesday from Democrats and a labor union in his home state of Missouri.

Hawley was a leader of efforts to challenge the presidential 2020 election results and voted to question the Electoral College count, even after a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6. Since then, several supporters and financial donors have cut ties with him.

Democrats in the Missouri House on Tuesday filed a resolution urging Hawley to resign. The sponsor, state Rep. Peter Merideth of St. Louis, said in a statement that Hawley must be accountable “for his dangerous behavior.”

“I will never apologize for giving voice to the millions of Missourians and Americans who have concerns about the integrity of our elections,” Hawley said in a statement Tuesday. “That’s my job, and I will keep doing it.”

Meanwhile, the American Federation of Government Employees led a small protest outside the federal courthouse in St. Louis, chanting, “Josh Hawley has to go!”